‘Happy birthday, RAF!’ says Louth & Horncastle MP

Victoria Atkins , MP for Louth & Horncastle, has warmly congratulated the Royal Air Force on its Centenary today.

She expressed her admiration and gratitude, and that of her constituents, at the involvement of so many RAF personnel from Lincolnshire in general and Coningsby in particular.

Ms Atkins said: “This is a great anniversary for the ‘Bomber County’.

“The connection today with the 21st Century Typhoons and the proud history represented by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - both from Coningsby - is very special for all of us.

“Congratulations and thanks to all in the RAF on this wonderful centenary.”

• What are your thoughts on the RAF’s Centenary? Leave your comments below.