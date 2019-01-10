Have you found missing wedding ring in Louth?

A local man is appealing for help after he accidentally lost his wife’s wedding ring in Louth.

Patrick Webb explained that he was looking after the wedding ring for his wife while she was in hospital having a scan.

He said he feels ‘awful’ about the situation, and believes that the ring may have been lost in or near The Woolpack Inn, in Riverhead.

The missing item is described as a plain gold ring with words inside it.

If you have found the ring or know where it is, contact ‘Patrick Webb Obe’ via Facebook or call 07914 420764.