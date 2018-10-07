Have your say on Council Tax Support in East Lindsey

East Lindsey residents are being asked for their views on the local Council Tax Support Scheme.

East Lindsey District Council is asking for the views of local people on its proposed 2019/20 Support Scheme through a consultation exercise taking place between September 27 and October 24.

Since 2013, the scheme for working age applicants has been based broadly on the following principles:

• It protects those of pension age, and working age customers in receipt of war pensions.

• It is means-tested and allows for vulnerability within the calculation methodology.

• The Scheme limits the maximum help the Council gives to working age people through Council Tax Support to 75%. This means all working age people have to pay at least 25% towards their Council Tax.

In 2019/20 it has been proposed that the scheme should:

• Keep the main characteristics the same as in 2018/19.

• Introduce a new class for care leavers aged 18-21 years, providing up to 100% discount.

The Council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance, Councillor Richard Fry, said: “We need to make an informed decision on the Council Tax Support Scheme for the forthcoming financial year, so we need to hear what local people think about our proposals.

“I would encourage all those with an interest to respond to our consultation.”

To take part in the consultation visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation or pick up a questionnaire from East Lindsey District Council’s Customer Access Points at Mablethorpe, Louth, Horncastle and Skegness.