Hawker Typhoon arrives at RAF Coningsby

The sole remaining example of an iconic World War Two aircraft, the Hawker Typhoon, has been ‘rolled-out’ at RAF Coningsby today, home of the RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoons.

The aircraft was originally built in 1944 and belongs to the Royal Air Force Museum. It is usually on display at Hendon in North London, but for the last four years has been in Canada. Following a BAE Systems initiative, the aircraft has come to Coningsby on its way home to London as part of the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the RAF.

Hawker Typhoon, MN235, has been rebuilt at RAF Coningsby by a group of RAF Museum London, BAe Systems and RAF engineers. Today, 26th July, the Hawker Typhoon was revealed at the Typhoon Maintenance Facility, usually used for Eurofighter Typhoons. EMN-180727-104903001

Following the roll-out today the aircraft was positioned next to its modern counterpart, the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Group Captain Mike Baulkwill, Station Commander RAF Coningsby said: “We are grateful to both the RAF Museum for lending this precious aircraft, and BAE Systems for helping to bring it about.

“Standing alongside a modern Tranche Three Typhoon, it is a potent example of the duties undertaken by the RAF since 1918, and a reminder that similar tasks are being carried out by RAF Typhoons in the Middle East today.”

Alison Ballard, General Manager of BAE Systems at Coningsby said: “We are delighted to have the Hawker Typhoon here after a great team effort from across the station, BBMF, the RAF Museum and our BAE Systems Heritage team. After its long journey from Canada we have the two aircraft together, and reaction from everyone across the station has been great.

“We are glad it has been a part of our RAF 100 celebrations and we encourage the public to visit BBMF where they will be able to see the aircraft.”

Mr Ian Thirsk, Head of Collections, RAF Museum said: “The RAF Museum is delighted to loan its Hawker Typhoon 1b MN235 to BAE Systems at RAF Coningsby.

“As the sole surviving example of its type, MN235 is a jewel in the crown of the Museum’s aircraft collection and it seems entirely appropriate in this, the Centenary year of the Royal Air Force, to place the Typhoon on public display alongside the BBMF’

The aircraft will be on public display within the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hangar from the first week in August until the end of September.