Event will showcase range of healthcare careers available in Lincolnshire

Staff from NHS and care organisations across Lincolnshire will be on hand again this month to showcase the range of healthcare careers available to all.

The second Lincolnshire health and care careers event takes place on Monday (December 10) at the University of Lincoln’s Engine Shed, featuring the biggest gathering of NHS employers and other public and private sector organisations across the county.

Hosted by the NHS Lincolnshire Talent Academy, it’s a free event and everyone is welcome, not just university or school students.

Claire Flavell, Strategic Lead for the Lincolnshire Talent Academy within United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said: “The event is a tremendous opportunity for everyone to learn more about the various careers in health and care. “It’s the largest gathering of its kind in the county.

“It’s bigger than last year as there are more interactive activities than ever before – additionally we have the inclusion of career talks from representatives from a wide range of roles, both clinical and non-clinical.

“We are looking forward to seeing members of the public, schools, colleges, and universities at the event so please feel free to pop down.”

There will be a wide range of careers represented, with over 50 clinical and non-clinical stands.

The event will be a great opportunity for anyone considering a career in health and care to come along and find out more.

There will also be a host of interactive activities and clinical staff on hand to offer guidance and advice for prospective candidates, in addition to vacancies advertised on the day.

For animal lovers there will even be a chance to pet the famous Lincolnshire therapy bunny rabbits.

Building on from last year’s successful inaugural event, this year - the Lincolnshire Talent Academy has arranged some rolling talks throughout the day from staff from across the health and care sectors who will be able to answer any questions from attendees.

Additionally, staff from the University of Lincoln will also be available to discuss opportunities at the new Lincoln Medical School.

