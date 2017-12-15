Former police chief becomes chairman of Lincolnshire’s hospitals trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has appointed a former police chief as its new interim chairman.

It was announced at this morning’s board meeting by chief executive Jan Sobieraj that Elaine Baylis will join the board for a year, while still retaining her current position of chairman at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

She takes over from outgoing chairman Dean Fathers who has just taken up a new role.

The role of chairman for each trust will continue to be operated separately during this time.

Ms Baylis has over 30 years’ experience working in the public sector in Lincolnshire. With a background in policing, her career in the force culminated in the role of assistant chief constable with accountability for service delivery.

She worked extensively with communities, enabling active influence of local policing, reducing crime and disorder and ensuring services considered safeguarding vulnerable members of the community.

An experienced strategic commander with particular interest in responding to emergencies, in 2005 Ms Baylis was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

Ms Baylis was previously a director and trustee of Urban Challenge Lincoln, an organisation that delivers a range of services to the community and voluntary sector, and since 2005 has held a similar post at Lincolnshire Action Trust, an organisation that aims to improve the skills and employability of offenders and prisoners.

She was also the independent chairman of the Lincolnshire Adults Safeguarding Board from 2012 to 2016 and has been chairman of LCHS since April 2015.

Ms Baylis is currently chairman of the Lincolnshire Co-ordinating Board, which includes chief executives and chairmen of NHS organisations in the county and provides oversight of the local health and care system, as well as the implementation of Lincolnshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.

Ms Baylis said she can’t wait to help the hospitals trust work towards its vision of providing ‘excellence in rural healthcare’.

“I have had the privilege of serving as a non-executive director and latterly chair within Lincolnshire’s health system for a number of years and understand the challenges we face in providing excellent health services.

“From the individuals and families I have met during this time, I also know how important these services are within our local communities. I look forward to using my experience in meeting patients and supporting staff members at ULHT to play a full and active part in continuing to bring its vision for providing excellence in rural healthcare to life.”

Ms Baylis will take up her official duties from January 1, 2018.

Jeff Worrall, Delivery and Improvement Director at NHS Improvement, which oversees hospital trusts in England, said: “We are delighted that Elaine Baylis will be providing leadership to the Trust’s board as interim chair.

“Her clear patient focus and understanding of the health system in Lincolnshire will be a significant asset as ULHT moves forward.

“Elaine will continue in her chair role at LCHS, and we are pleased that the current deputy chair will be taking on more day-to-day board responsibilities in order to support this joint arrangement. We look forward to working with Elaine in her new capacity and to ensure improved health services for communities in Lincolnshire.”

NHS Improvement will review the process for appointing a permanent chairman of the Trust in the New Year.