Public invited to Lincolnshire East CCG Governing Body Meeting

Patients and the public are invited to the next meeting of NHS Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group’s Governing Body, which takes place this Thursday, April 26, in Woodhall Spa.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, Lincolnshire East CCG consists of 29 GP practices across three localities – Boston Area, East Lindsey, and Skegness and Coast.

It is responsible for the planning and buying of high quality health services to improve the health of the 243,650 people living in its area.

The agenda and papers for the meeting will be available via the CCG’s website www.lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk, as are future meeting dates.

• The meeting will take place in public, starting at 1.30pm this Thursday, April 26, at The Dower House Hotel, Manor Estate.