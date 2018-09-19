Healthwatch Lincolnshire advises public to have their say on Louth hospital

Healthwatch Lincolnshire is encouraging local people to have their say on the proposed options for two wards at Louth County Hospital by completing the on-going consultation.

The consultation, which runs until Wednesday October 10, can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Louthwards.

If you are unable to access the survey online, call the Lincolnshire East CCG on 01522 515347 to get the survey in an alternative format.

Chief executive of Healthwatch, Sarah Fletcher, said: “We cannot stress strongly enough that Lincolnshire residents should speak out and comment on all consultation opportunities that affect our health and care services.

“This opportunity to have your say is really important for anyone who uses or may use the services of the Louth In-Patient unit, and we believe the options provide some excellent solutions.

“However, we are aware that there was a promise to restore the 50 bed unit and we are seeking clarification as to why this is not on the table as an option, and appeal to the commissioning body to let public know why.”