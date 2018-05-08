Help Anna’s blood cancer fundraiser at Kenwick Golf Club in Louth

A Louth woman who survived a leukaemia battle - and went on to be an ambassador for a major blood cancer charity - will hold a fundraising event at Kenwick Golf Club.

Anna Mamwell, 42, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive blood cancer, in April 2015.

After undergoing four cycles of intensive chemotherapy treatment, spending six months as an inpatient, she left hospital in remission.

Now over two years since finishing her treatment she still remains in remission and still has blood tests every three months to check for the relapse of her leukaemia, which happens in around 50 per cent of cases.

Anna became a Patient Ambassador for the ‘Bloodwise’ charity later in 2015, and was one of the first people involved in this programme - which had its official launch at Westminster Palace to coincide with Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September 2016.

Anna met with MPs, TV’s Doctor Dawn Harper, and the Bloodwise CEO at the launch.

In her role, Anna speaks out on behalf of blood cancer patients to raise awareness of blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma to highlight the needs of people affected by them, from their diagnosis to living with the disease.

One of Anna’s many fundraising events - ‘Tea With The Girls’ - will take place in the courtyard at Kenwick Golf Club next Saturday (May 12) from 10am to 2pm.

The coffee morning will feature a raffle, book sale and cakes - with the slogan: ‘Eat cake to beat blood cancer’.

To support the event, contact Anna by sending an email to annacp54@msn.com.

Alternatively, you can make a general £4 donation to Bloodwise by texting ‘TEAG 68 £4’ to 70070.