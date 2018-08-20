Help clean up Ticklepenny Lock this weekend

The Litter Free Louth group is inviting members of the public to join their ‘Canal Clean Up’ project on Sunday (August 26).

Vanessa Pilny and David Ford, from Litter Free Louth, said: “The stream near Ticklepenny Lock is pretty disgusting and there’s a lot of litter by the canal side path.

“The more people come, the further along the path we can clean up. We will meet at the lock at 3pm on Sunday.

“We have litter pickers and bags - helpers will need to bring sturdy gloves and preferably wellies.”

• Visit www.facebook.com/groups/litterfreelouth for further information.