Help Louth funeral home give kids some extra cheer this Easter

A Louth funeral home is appealing for help with a special Easter ‘eggs-ercise’ in aid of local sick children.

Staff at Kettle’s Funeral-care are urging members of the local community to donate Easter eggs to the funeral home, which will then be presented to the youngsters at Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Steve Blanchard, funeral director at Kettle’s Funeralcare, said: “There are many youngsters in the local area who may welcome a bit of extra cheer this Easter.

“As a business at the heart of the community, we want to do our bit by trying to put a smile on as many local youngsters faces as possible.

Easter eggs can be handed to staff at the funeral home, based at 110 Kidgate, Louth, until Wednesday April 17.

The Easter egg collection will then be presented to staff at Andy’s Children’s Hospice on Thursday April 18, who will then distribute the eggs between the children in time for Easter.