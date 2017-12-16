Help the Ark this Christmas

This month, Nikii Malone from Louth is once again collecting Christmas Shoeboxes to support the animals at the Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes.

Following last winter’s success, Nikii is requesting donations of essential items - such as bedding, food, toys or cleaning products - which can be given to the Ark’s many animals this Christmas.

People are asked to put the items in a shoebox and write clearly which type of animal the gifts are suitable for. The last collection is December 20, and Nikii can be contacted on 07824 098669 or at nikiimalone@hotmail.com.

The Ark has had a difficult winter so far, with a nasty outbreak of cat flu affecting many cats and kittens.

These cats are recovering slowly, but the outbreak has resulted in the Ark having to pay to cover extra vet bills.

If you wish to support with a cash donation, call the vets directly on 01472 840209.