Hey Clay day is a success in Alford

Alford Craft Market Centre hosted a free Hey Clay event on March 25, as part of the National ‘Get Creative’ weekend at its pottery base in the Alford Craft Market Centre.

Pris McGirr, Alford Craft Market’s Chair, said: “ All our free sessions in throwing or clay sculpture were fully booked, and we really enjoyed showing people how satisfying and creative working with clay can be during our mini sessions on the Hey Clay! day.

“Several people booked in for our three-hour taster sessions as they enjoyed it so much”.