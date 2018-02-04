Holton Le Clay Preschool gets a Lincolnshire first

Holton Le Clay Preschool has become the first early years setting in Lincolnshire to be awarded the National Portage Association Stamp of Approval.

This exceptional setting has met the necessary standard required which acknowledges the inclusive approach to supporting children with special educational needs and their families.

The NPA is a recognised nationwide organisation which offers support and information to parents and professionals and is at the forefront of pre-school development.

Sue Goodhand and Corrina Smaller, (above) received the award from Ann Ordish the Senior Portage Worker based at Lincs Wolds Federation Community Trust Louth.