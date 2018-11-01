Home care workers are rewarded

Home care support workers from across south-east Lincolnshire are celebrating after their dedication and hard work was recognised.

Fourteen members of the Walnut Care team from Alford, Chapel St Leonards, Louth, Old Leake, Skegness, Wainfleet and Winthorpe were presented with their care certificates by Skegness Deputy Mayor Coun Maggie Gray and Skegness Town Crier Steve O’Dare.

The gathering in Skegness marked the completion of their initial training.

Walnut Care holds the annual event each year for its new recruits. The event is organised by the care provider’s Workforce Development Manager, Laura Kent, whose job is dedicated to staff development and support.

“It’s important for us to recognise the achievement of all of our carers and celebrate their success,” said Laura.

“Our team of over 200 care and support workers are the heart of our business and we return our thanks and gratitude by holding celebratory events like these and encouraging personal development through a range of training courses.”

“Working in home care can be demanding but we all support each other which creates the best outcomes for our service users.”

Before presenting the certificates, Coun Gray congratulated the certificate winners in her opening speech and highlighted the importance of community care services.

“It’s really important to recognise the good work these care workers are doing,” said Coun Gray.

“Care in the community is very important and it’s getting more so as elderly residents want to stay in their own homes and retain their independence. Companies like Walnut Care provide that kind of service.”

Walnut Care is one of the largest domiciliary care companies in Lincolnshire and provides a wide range of home care services across the county.