Hopsice garden in Louth is set to be expanded

St Barnabas Hospice are calling for people in the community to vote on which type of garden should be created to kick off their expansion plans in Louth.

Their award-winning garden, made up by Catlin McLaughlin, opened at the hospice in 2016 and has provided a great addition to the community.

As a result of its success, the hospice, based in Grimsby Road, Louth, has been inspired to work with locals to develop the remaining garden space by creating and adding small themed gardens.

In order to decide which one starts the process, members of the public are being asked to pop into the hospice to cast their votes.

Lisa Gibson, Community Development Officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “The garden development project in Louth is the perfect opportunity for people to visit the beautiful hospice garden and get involved to help create a brand new area for all to enjoy.”

There are three garden themes to choose from which are illustrated in the entrance of the Hospice . The first is: The Nostalgia Garden, which has been designed for those who experience memory loss or dementia. The garden will feature historical items and yesteryear planting within early century styling.

Garden number two is: The Working Garden. It celebrates the horticultural and agricultural heritage of Lincolnshire. This garden, inclusive to all who wish to enjoy it, will include potting shed area, raised vegetable beds, a vintage tractor and area to sit and relax.

The third and final garden is: The Wellbeing Garden, which will provide those visiting with a tranquil area to relax. A perfect location to take part in outdoor Yoga, seated Tai Chi and personal reflection.

Ms Gibson added: “We hope that our expansion can continue past the winning vote and that we can develop the gardens to reflect the favourites of the local community.

“Having access to outdoor space is really important to the health and wellbeing of our patients and studies show it has therapeutic benefits.”

The voting process has now begun and people have until Friday, February 2, in which to make their choice. An announcement of the winning garden will be made on Monday, February 5.

Work will begin shortly after and the work is aimed to be completed by September.