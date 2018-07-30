Horse tack and trailer stolen in South Somercotes

Multiple items have been stolen from outbuildings in South Somercotes overnight between Friday and Saturday (July 27-28).

Items of horse tack and a double axel trailer were taken.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Please all be vigilant of outbuildings where valuable items are stored to try and protect from thefts and of suspicious vehicles in isolated areas at night.

“If anyone has any information relating to this please report it to Lincolnshire Police by phoning 101 and quoting incident 83 of July 28.”