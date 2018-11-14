Hospitality providers ‘positive about future’ after new trade show in Skegness

Accommodation providers along the Lincolnshire coast have been shown some new tricks of the trade at a hospitality roadshow in Skegness.

Visit Lincs Coast (Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID) brought the Be My Guest Hospitality Roadshow to Butlin’s, Ingoldmells, yesterday (Tuesday).

Be My Guest came to Butlins in Skegness. ANL-181114-145819001

Independent accommodation providers from all along the Lincolnshire Coast and further afield came together to meet suppliers and discover new ideas.

The event gave providers the chance to keep up to date with the latest trends and techniques to drive their property to the next level and get more bookings and

better ratings and reviews.

The day consisted of a number of useful business talks from key industry partners such as Expedia, Visit England and Google Digital Garage.

The aim of the event was to bring something new and innovative to the Lincolnshire Coast Lisa Collins, Lincolnshire Coastal BID Manager

Organisers said feedback from this event exceeded expectations. Blanchard Bungalow tweeted: “We have been to the #BeMyGuestLive event today to to pick up some ideas to make our guest experience even better. We came away feeling very positive about the future of the #LincolnshireCoast and look forward to being part of what the future holds.”

Lisa Collins, Lincolnshire Coastal BID Manager, said: “The aim of the event was to bring something new and innovative to the Lincolnshire Coast so that the accommodation providers are given the correct tools to enable them to flourish in this ever-changing market.

“The Lincolnshire Coast has so much to offer with some amazing accommodation and we want all potential visitors to know that it isn’t a secret.”

Be My Guest consisted of a number of useful business talks from key industry partners such as Expedia, Visit England and Google Digital Garage ANL-181114-145729001