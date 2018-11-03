Hotel owners at Grange and Links Hotel in Sandilands win first appeal

Ambitious plans to create a destination hotel in Sandilands have received a major boost.

The owners of the Grange and Links Hotel confirmed they have won the first of what could be two appeals against decisions to reject applications for the site.

Business partners Tim Cross and Deborah Brown bought the hotel from previous owner Matthew Fletcher earlier this year.

The new owners submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council to build an £8.5m complex including a new hotel, a spa, retail space and housing in May.

But their plans were rejected by ELDC’s planning committee in September following strong local opposition. The hotel has since been shut.

However, before Mr Cross and Ms Brown bought the hotel, the previous owner (Mr Fletcher) had submitted an outline application of his own for a £3m expansion and renovation project.

This application was turned down by the district council’s planning committee last October, again following opposition from residents.

As part of the sale agreement, Mr Cross and Ms Brown lodged an appeal in May of this year against that decision.

Now, a Government appointed inspector has ruled in favour of the hotel owners.

Mr Cross told the Leader: “We have won the appeal on the previous owner’s planning application which is extremely good news indeed.”

He revealed that together with Ms Brown, he intends to submit a second appeal on their own plans in the hope this will also be overturned.

Mr Cross added: “The plan we wish to build is the one that was refused in September and this will be the subject of our next appeal which we will lodge as soon as possible.

“We now hope that sense will again prevail and our next appeal will be upheld.”

Mr Cross stressed they want to help create employment and tourism for the area and believes people opposed to the scheme should now help ‘move Sandilands forward’.

Simon Adderley, who set up Facebook page - ‘Save Sandilands’ - to help promote the re-development of the area was also pleased about the appeal decision.

He said: “This decision is a great step forward .

“It’s a shame that a planning inspector has to get involved to make sure that our coast has a future.

“ELDC should be seizing these opportunities not obstructing them.”

Residents had objected to both schemes, raising a number concerns including the fact existing properties would be overlooked.

Mr Cross told the Leader: “We have won the appeal on the previous owner’s planning application which is extremely good news indeed.”

He revealed that together with Ms Brown, he intends to submit a second appeal on their own plans in the hope this will also be overturned.

Mr Cross added: “The plan we wish to build is the one that was refused in September and this will be the subject of our next appeal which we will lodge as soon as possible.

“We now hope that sense will again prevail and our next appeal will be upheld.”

Mr Cross stressed they want to help create employment and tourism for the area and believes people opposed to the scheme should now help ‘move Sandilands forward’.

Simon Adderley, who set up Facebook page - ‘Save Sandilands’ - to help promote the re-development of the area was also pleased about the appeal decision.

He said: “This decision is a great step forward .

“It’s a shame that a planning inspector has to get involved to make sure that our coast has a future.

“ELDC should be seizing these opportunities not obstructing them.”