House burgled and car stolen in North Thoresby

CID officers in Louth are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in North Thoresby and a vehicle was taken and later found abandoned in Tetney.

On Friday January 26, a property on Dickinsons Lane was broken into, and a laptop and a car – namely an Audi A8 - was removed from the house.

Police received a report at 8.40pm that day, reporting that an abandoned car had been discovered in Tetney. Officers discovered that attempts had been made to set it alight.

This is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm on the February 26, and was confirmed as the same car that was taken.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are being made as to whether this offence is linked to the recent burglaries in North Thoresby.

“While we investigate this possibility, we are advising the local community to stay vigilant, be aware of their security measures, and report any suspicious behaviour to us straight away on 101 - or 999 if a crime is taking place.

“We are asking for anyone who saw a burglary taking place, or saw the vehicle during the day, to please contact us.”

• If you saw anything or have any information regarding this incident, call 101 and quote incident 439 of February 26.