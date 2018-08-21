How a ‘dressing down’ paid off for Wilkin Chapman’s charity efforts

Casual clothes and cake-baking helped staff at Wilkin Chapman solicitors raise £600 for a charity that provides support to thousands of soldiers, veterans and their families every year.

Last year, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the national charity of the British Army, supported more than 4,300 individuals, while making grants to 85 other charities and organisations.

Overall, its work touched the lives of around 70,000 people across 62 countries.

Wilkin Chapman, with its six offices - including Horncastle and Louth - has close links with the military and, as a result, staff wanted to show their support to the Armed Forces.

A dress-down work day which was held at the start of the National Armed Forces weekend, coupled with the cake bake and sale, raised £600.

Receiving the cheque, Charlie Strawa, Corporate Account Manager for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and Head of Partnerships, Kate Billingham Wilson, thanked the firm.

She said: “Our charity prides itself on making a difference at a critical point in peoples’ lives and has been doing so since 1944.”

Wilkin Chapman Partner James Marsden is head of the firm’s Military Sector: “Across our region there is a proud military history and it is important we understand the sacrifices that have been made, and will be made, by our Armed Forces.”