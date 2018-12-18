Hundreds gather in memory of Oliver Armstrong

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have been paid to 12-year-old Louth lad Oliver Armstrong after he tragically passed away last week - with his friends and family releasing balloons in his memory after school yesterday afternoon (Monday).

As reported previously, Oliver sadly died in hospital last week after being involved in a traffic collision near Newark on Saturday December 1.

Oliver Armstrong tribute (Monday December 17). All photos by John Aron.

Yesterday afternoon, friends, family, and hundreds of pupils from Oliver’s school - Louth Academy - came together at Brackenborough Park to light candles and release balloons in his memory.

The touching tribute was organised by Oliver’s cousin, Faith Jacklin (12), over just three days via social media and around the school.

She said: “We’re pleased with how many people came, and we hope that he’s okay now and (these balloons) will hopefully get to him.”

After the event, Oliver’s sister Cerys said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you on behalf of me, and the rest of the family, for those of you that showed your support at the balloon release in memory of Oli.

Oliver Armstrong tribute (Monday December 17). All photos by John Aron.

“There are no words. The amount of support we’ve received is simply incredible.

“It was really touching to see so many people show their respects.

“It was clear to see that Oli was and still is a very popular and loved young lad.

“We’d also like to say a massive thank you to Card Factory for donating lots of balloons for the release.

Oliver Armstrong tribute (Monday December 17). All photos by John Aron.

“It was such a kind gesture that was entirely unexpected. Everyone has made an extremely difficult time a little bit easier.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for that.”

Meanwhile, a fundraising page has been set up by Rachael Bennett and Kirsty Butt to support Oliver’s family at this difficult time, thanks to Rachael’s son, Jack Bennett, who was good friends with Oliver.

Rachael said: “When Jack came home he was absolutely distraught after finding out about Oliver. He wanted to do something to help.

“All the funds raised will go to Oliver’s family.”

So far, more than £130 has been raised.

Visit www.gofundme.com and search for Oli Armstrong to donate.

• Pick up tomorrow’s Leader (Wednesday December 19) for more.