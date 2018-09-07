Hundreds pack Hubbards Hills in Louth for annual Lions Duck Race

Hundreds of people filled Hubbards Hills on Sunday to enjoy the annual Louth and District Lions Duck Race.

On the day the River Lud was filled with tiny yellow ducks as the Lions hosted 10 races in all - with both children and adults taking part.

The first race kicked off at 1pm, and continued long into the afternoon.

Organisers said the hook-a-duck game also went down really well, as well as the bouncy castle and face painting that was on offer.

Liz Shaw, from the Lions, said: “We had such a great day and it was lovely to see so many people turn out.

“It was a good family day out for all and the weather was marvellous.

“The BBQ was also that popular, we sold out of burgers.”

Ms Shaw would like to say a big thank you to the Hubbards Hills Trust for allowing them to hold the event there.

She also wants to thank the local Guides and Scout groups for coming on the day to help out as well as the litter pickers.

The final total of funds raised from the event is yet to be determined - but is all put back into helping local community causes.

