Hundreds take part in Louth Run for Life in scorching hot temperatures

More than 1,200 runners took part in the Louth Run for Life on Sunday in scorching temperatures - making it one of the hottest events there has been in the town for years.

Raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the 13th annual event was certainly not an unlucky one, but instead a very successful one.

First runner to finish the women's race was Laura White.

Men, women and children of all ages took part in three individual races, with many turning out in fancy dress.

Simon West, Chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee said: “Everyone has been awesome.

“The hot weather seemed to make it all the more better as we had over 150 people sign-up alone on the day itself.”

Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton set off the races alongside Miss Lincolnshire , Chloey Rose, who set off the women’s race.

The first youngster to finish was Oscar Lumb.

Coming in first in the junior 1km race was Oscar Lumb in a time of 3 minutes, 20 seconds. Laura White was the first lady to cross the line in the women’s race in a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds and Jon Bromfield was the first man to make it home in just 16 minutes and 26 seconds.

Also winning the fancy dress was ‘ninja turtle’ Faith Godfrey in the junior category,

Kirsty Landles was the ladies winner riding an inflatable horse and Colin Marris in his biplane won the men’s category.

Mr West would like to thank everyone who took part in this years event, and to all of the amazing volunteers as well as the sponsors.

The ladies at Fotherby House Care Home proved you're never too old to take part in the Louth Run for Life.

Also he is grateful to the Lincolnshire Co-op which donated 3,000 bottles of water - very welcome indeed on such a hot day!

Annual Louth Run for Life event. Start of the Children's 1K race. EMN-180625-155838001

Annual Louth Run for Life event. L-R Janet West, Catherine Duell, Natasha Mason, Lucy Vickers, Christine Vickers. EMN-180625-155943001

Annual Louth Run for Life event. L-R Darcie Goddard, Jackie Heath, Clare Goddard, Susan Morris, Megan Gower, Anne Gower. EMN-180625-155953001