Iconic St James’s Church is lit up purple for Pancreatic Cancer

It is one of the most famous points in Louth - and for the next couple of weeks St James’s Church will be lit up in purple light every evening for Pancreatic Cancer.

Organised by individuals affected by the disease, the campaign is a way to remember loved ones lost to pancreatic cancer, as well as celebrating the lives of those who have survived and raise vital awareness of the disease.

Sarah Parker said: “We hope that by lighting up St James’s Church in purple, we will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people still know so very little about.”

Thank you to Kyle Baxter Photography for this brilliant image.