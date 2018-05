Lincolnshire Police are today (Thursday) appealing for the public’s help after illegal metal detectorists damaged crops in a field in East Lindsey.

This morning, PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We have had an incident near Horncastle where crops have been damaged by illegal metal detectorists (‘night hawkers’) digging holes in the field, after dark.”

If you witness any suspicious activity around fields, or see vehicles parked up suspiciously, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.