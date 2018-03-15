Improved pedestrian crossing for the High Street in Sutton on Sea

The existing crossing near the junction in Marine Avenue, Sutton on Sea is reaching the end of its life and Lincolnshire County Council will be replacing with more modern equipment.

Work is due to begin on Monday, April 23 and should be completed by Friday, 11 May. To allow the work to take place safely, there will need to be temporary two-way traffic lights, while pedestrians will be directed to use the crossing near Braemar Road.

Access to businesses and homes will be maintained at all times.

Melvyn Green, Traffic Signals Engineer, Systems and Operations, said: “The new crossing will be fitted with puffin-type equipment that will be able to detect when people are using it, giving them the time they need to cross safely. It will also monitor traffic flow to help ensure that neither pedestrians, or vehicles aren’t waiting needlessly.

“In addition, this system’s more energy efficient, emits less carbon dioxide and requires less maintenance, reducing running costs.

“Unfortunately, there is likely to be some disruption while the work is carried out, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.