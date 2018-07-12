In Bloomers in Mablethorpe and Sutton give it their all on judgement day

Dedicated groups in both Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea gave it everything they had in the bid to gain gold in the annual In Bloom competition.

The In Bloom judges visited Sutton on Sea in the morning on Monday, (July 9), and then went on to Mablethorpe in the afternoon.

These very creative flowerpot men were awaiting the judges in Mablethorpe during the afternoon on Monday (July 9).

It gave both groups the opportunity for them to show the judges the best our local coastline has to offer, alongside some spectacular floral displays.

There was also a special display in Trusthorpe.

In Sutton on Sea, the judges were taken around the area by pony and trap.

Helen Matthews from Sutton on Sea Gardening Group said: “We felt the judging went well, and it was a really positive morning.

“The highlight of the route was ‘The Celebration Field of 100 RAF Blooms’, where members of RAFA joined us to meet the judges, and show their exhibition of 100 years of RAF aircraft.”

In Mablethorpe, again the judging seemed a success, with the town’s own flowerpot men, blooms as far as the eye could see, and also a nod to the RAF.

The entries from all coastal areas were ones to be proud of.

Mayor of Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea, Councillor Stephen Palmer praised the efforts of all the volunteers.

He said: “As Mayor, I would like to say that I am very impressed with the efforts of the communities involved in Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea.

“This year’s In Bloom coincides with the RAF 100 celebrations and I, as an ex RAF member, find it very poignant.

“I hope the judges recognise the effort the community have put into this year’s entry.”

But, the groups will have to wait until September 16 to discover the final result from the judges.