In Pictures: Flood devastates homes as evacuations continue and the RAF is drafted in to help

Dozens of homes have been evacuated and a ‘major incident’ declared for parts of Lincolnshire as flooding still causes chaos across the county.

An RAF Chinook helicopter was drafted in last night to drop ballast and large sand bags in an attempt to block a breach in the River Steeping near Wainfleet.

An RAF Chinook helicopter was called in to help stem the flow of water from the burst River Steeping banks at Wainfleet. Photo by Joint Helicopter Support Squad.

1. RAF Chinook in action

The RAF load the Chinook helicopter.

2. Loading of the Chinook

The extra large sandbags pictured before the RAF dropped them onto the breached section of the River Steeping.

3. Sandbags at the ready

Network Rail's photo of the flooded railway line between Boston and Skegness.

4. Railway line flooded

