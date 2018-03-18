Inquest: Saltfleetby man ‘died after falling from roof’

A Saltfleetby man died after accidentally falling from the roof of his house while carrying out repairs, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Paul Sanderson, 63, was found laid on the ground and ‘incoherent’ by his wife Mandy when she returned home from a day out at the Bransby Horses Summer Fayre with a friend last summer.

Emergency service personnel from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance were called to the address, where they performed CPR on Mr Sanderson after his breathing changed. However, he was sadly later pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sanderson had been replacing roof tiles at his home The Old Farm House in Main Road, Saltfleetby, on Sunday June 4 last year.

His wife Mandy, to whom he had been married for 15 years, left the house at 10.30am on the day to go to the summer fayre, and her son left the property shortly afterwards.

In a written statement to the inquest at Spilsby Coroner’s Court last week, Mrs Sanderson said her husband had been ‘in good spirits’, but also weary due to the renovation works taking place at their home.

She added that her husband had suffered four heart attacks in his 30s, and had undergone triple heart bypass surgery 15 years ago.

When she returned home at 3.30pm, she found her husband laid on his side on the ground, still conscious but incoherent, before his breathing changed.

Despite desperate attempts by Mrs Sanderson, her son, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and EMAS to save Mr Sanderson’s life, an ultrasound scan showed that there was no cardiac movement and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire, Marianne Johnson, said it was not known why Mr Sanderson had fallen from the roof, but that he had suffered fatal injuries consistent with a fall.

She concluded he had died as a result of an accident.