Inspection success for Louth and North Cotes schools

Greenwich House Independent School, Kindergarten and Creche, and North Cotes CE Primary School, have both received glowing reports following visits from Ofsted inspectors last month.

In an ‘early years provision’ report on Greenwich House, published on January 27 following the inspection on January 10, Ofsted rated the school ‘good’ in all areas, which include effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, personal development and behaviour, and outcomes for children. The school had been rated ‘good’ at its previous inspection in June 2014.

Greenwich House was praised for ‘well-established’ partnerships with parents, and its ‘very good’ quality of teaching.

Under new manager Michelle Morley, who has been at the nursery for six months, the management team were praised for striving to provide high-quality provision.

Mrs J Brindle, owner and head teacher at Greenwich House, said she is ‘extremely proud’ of the staff and children. She added that she believes the impact Mrs Morley has had since joining will allow the kindergarten and creche to continue to deliver high standards.

Meanwhile, North Cotes CE Primary School also retained its ‘good’ rating in an Ofsted report published on February 6, following an inspection on January 16.

In this ‘short inspection’, head teacher Jonathan Grant was praised for making the acceleration of pupils’ progress a high priority, improving the school by implementing ‘comprehensive action plans’, and providing bespoke support for a newly-qualified teacher.