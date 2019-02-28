Interested in becoming a Louth town councillor?

Louth Town Council will hold an open evening for anyone interested in joining the town council in this year’s upcoming local elections.

The open evening, which will be held at The Sessions House in Eastgate from 5pm on Tuesday March 5, aims at giving prospective councillors an opportunity to look around the town council offices and chat to staff and current councillors to find out more about what goes on.

Interested parties who attend the opening evening will also then have the opportunity to stay on to observe the town council’s meetings at 7pm on the same evening, if they wish.

Louth Town Council has 21 councillors, which are divided up into three councillors representing each of the seven wards in the town.

Anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a councillor, or who wishes to book a place at the open evening, should call the Town Clerk, Lynda Phillips, on 01507 355895 or email clerk@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk

Visit Louth Town Council’s new and improved website at www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk to find out more.

• The local elections will take place on Thursday May 2.