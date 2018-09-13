Investigation into ‘deliberate’ chalet fires

Two separate chalet fires in Sutton on Sea’s South Promenade - which took place just a hours apart - are being investigated as suspected arson attacks.

Three fire crews, from Alford, Mablethorpe and Skegness, attended the scene at Beach Chalet 69 at around 8.20pm on Tuesday evening (September 11), where they extinguished a fire using one hose reel. There was severe fire damage to a quantity of rubbish and one metre of wooden cladding on the front of the chalet.

Just over six hours later - at around 2.30am - Beach Chalets 6 and 7 were completely destroyed by another fire.

Serious damage was also caused to Chalets 5 and 8, which fire crews gained entry to due to the possibility of the fire spreading through the interior.

This second blaze was extinguished using two hose reel jets, small tools, and a thermal imaging camera.

In both cases, the cause of the fire has been determined as ‘deliberate’ by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Lincolnshire Police have also launched an investigation into the two incidents.

• Call police on 101 if you have any information about either of the two fires.