Investigation launched after taxi driver assaulted in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after three people wearing masks assaulted a taxi driver in Mablethorpe.

Police say the incident happened at around 11.45pm on Monday, July 2, at the entrance to Mablethorpe Caravan and Chalet Park, in Links Avenue.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the driver was in his vehicle when three people, all wearing black hoodies and masks, ran towards it.

They then smashed the driver side window and windscreen of the taxi, with the weapon believed to be a baseball bat.

The men then used the same weapon to hit the driver on the head several times before running off.

Police say the driver sustained bruising, swelling and cuts to the side of his face.

Lincolnshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or saw three people in the area before or after the attack to email force.control@lincspolice.pnn.police.uk with incident number 553 of July 2 in the subject line.

You can also call 101 quoting the above incident number, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.