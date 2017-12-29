Isla’s creation will make Huttoft pupils’ dream come true

Pupils in Huttoft were jumping for joy last week after winning a very special prize following Lovelle Estate Agency’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ competition.

The competition saw pupils at three primary schools – in Alford, Willoughby and Huttoft – designing and creating their very own ‘winter wonderland’ scene.

The overall winner was Huttoft Primary School pupil Isla Willows – who won £70 of ‘Love2Shop’ vouchers – while second-place Haydn Whitham and third-place Joshua Kingham received £50 and £30 of vouchers respectively.

The winners were judged by Mayor of Alford, Coun Sarah Devereux, who also presented the prizes to the three talented pupils.

Not only did Isla win the vouchers for herself, but she also won sponsorship for her school from the Alford branch of Lovelle Estate Agency.

The school community has decided that they would like to use the money to extend their play park. Pupils have been designing the park themselves, and they can now turn their dream into reality.

Kayleigh Reynolds, branch partner at Lovelle Estate Agency in Alford, said: “We would like to thank all the primary schools which took part in our Winter Wonderland competition. We had a great response from everyone.

“Myself and the other judges would like to highly commend Huttoft Primary School for their support this year with several events in our town, and I’m personally delighted and proud to be able to sponsor such a fantastic, outgoing, and community-spirited primary school.

“Congratulations, and I am really looking forward to working with them in 2018.”

Kayleigh added that she will help to acquire materials and labour for the play park.