It’s a ‘whole lotta squats’ for Kim’s charity efforts

An inspirational Louth woman who battled against a debilitating joint condition has completed a gruelling ‘squatathon’ for charity.

Kim Kami, 29, completed over 4,700 squats in just one day at the Meridian Leisure Centre on January 25 to raise money and awareness for the Miscarriage Association, having received help and support from the charity when she suffered two miscarriages.

As reported last week, Kim suffers with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder which causes hypermobile joints that move beyond their normal range, leading to dislocation.

With support from the staff at the Meridian Leisure Centre since last summer, Kim has been able to establish an exercise programme which has seen her condition improve dramatically - and enabled her to pick up her young daughter for the first time.

Speaking about her squatathon challenge, Kim said: “Squats have been a main part of my programme (for recovery), although I’m not sure that the numbers are helping today!”

She added: “For anyone who suffers a miscarriage, please know there is support out there for you. The Miscarriage Association can offer lots of information and support. It’s not your fault, whatever has happened.”

To follow Kim’s challenge and her exercise journey, find her on Instagram by searching for ‘challenge30kblog’.

To make a donation, text the code QXNP86 (followed by either £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10) to 70070. Alternatively, donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tlcqsquats.

• For more information, visit www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk.