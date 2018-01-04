It’s been a recording breaking year at Donna Nook

The number of baby seals born at Donna Nook this year has exceeded 2,000 for the first time, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has revealed.

During the 2017 season, a total of 2,024 seal pups were born on the beach and the Trust was thrilled to see such a big number.

Just one of the many baby seals born on the beach at Donna Nook during this years record-breaking season. Photo Credit: Carole Crawford.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said: “Wow! This is the first year we’ve had more than 2,000 pups born.

“Thank you to all our volunteers who help to look after the site, we couldn’t do it without you.”

Looking back, it has been one of the most exciting years to date for visitors who headed to see one of the world’s largest grey seal colonies. The season started with the first seal pup being born on October 13 - beating last years earliest arrival by nine days.

There was also the uncommon sighting of seeing a black seal pup in the viewing area for the first time in years.

Black seal pups are usually born at Donna Nook, but are normally not visible from the viewing area - so many visitors got an added treat this year seeing this beautiful creature (pictured below) for the very first time.

This top attraction has yet again been great for the local economy after thousands of people from all over the country have come to Donna Nook to see the seals.

Locals are very lucky to be living in an area where there isn’t far to travel to enjoy this extremely rare opportunity to view large wild animals up close, for free.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust rely heavily on donations to help maintain this natural habitat for future generations to come.

If you would like to support the seals and make a donation, please visit: http://www.lincstrust.org.uk/sealappeal.