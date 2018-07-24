It’s Carnival time again in Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe

The annual Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival event is back once again - with the main parade day being held this Sunday, July 29.

Event organisers have pulled out all the stops for this year’s festivities, and have even secured a flypast from The Lancaster Bomber, which is due to be seen in the skies at around 3.40pm - an added extra to the usual popular floats, dancers and classic cars.

This year’s carnival theme is ‘Heroes and Villains’, with the main parade setting off from Furlongs Playing Field at 3pm and heading to Sutton on Sea High Street.

Included in the main carnival parade will be the 2018 Carnival Queen, Charlotte Elson, with her Princes, Princesses and Maids of Honour; Roy Palmer, the Town Crier; The Mayor and Mayoress, Councillors Steven and Pauline Palmer, alongside Linkage, The WI and KJ’s Dance Troup to name a few.

There will also be a range of events taking place running up to the main carnival day.

Leading up to the event, there’s a family disco on Friday, July 27 at The Meridale Centre in Sutton from 7.15-9.15pm, as well as a sandcastle contest on the beach in Sutton on Sea, bright and early at 9.30am.

These fun events are not to be missed.

For further details on the carnival, call Adrian Benjamin on: 01507 443 327.