It’s D-Day for full 107 homes plan in Louth

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee is set to decide the fate of a full application to build 107 new homes in Louth.

Applicant Larkfleet Homes was granted outline planning permission to build the houses on a seven-hectare greenfield site off Kenwick Road in Louth in early 2015.

But now the plans are back in ELDC planning committee chamber this Thursday, (November 1), with councillors deciding whether or not to grant the project full planning permission.

The district council’s planning officer on the case, Michelle Walker, has recommended the plans be ‘approved with conditions’.

When the initial plans were first heard by the planning committee, most of the members disliked the scheme.

But councillors were recommended by officers to support it because there were no “material planning reasons” for it to be turned down.

Commenting on the full, detailed plans submitted, which will be decided on Thursday, Louth Town Council objected to the plans.

Providing their comment on the proposals, the town council said: “Louth Town Council object to this application on the grounds that insufficient information has been supplied with regard to measurements, plans and tenures.”

The town council believes more detail is required for this application.

A number of local residents living nearby to the planned new housing also had their conditions and submitted their comments to the district council.

One comment read: “Having viewed these plans, there is no sign of the public footpath which currently crosses this plot of land, nor does there appear to be any access to it at either end.

“The plans should be referred back for this to be provided.”

While another resident commented: “I think having a huge housing estate built on that plot of land will ruin Kenwick Road and its ‘countryside’ feel.