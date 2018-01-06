It’s panto time again at Playgoers Theatre

Louth Playgoers are pulling out all of the stops in 2018 by bringing in a new version of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, specially written by the talented John Hewer.

The panto’s lovely heroine, played by Laura Harris, has to cope with the evil machinations of her wicked stepmother, Queen Esmeralda (Erica Slonskyj).

She is ably supported by her friends Olivia (Charlotte Bushell) and Willie Eckeslike, (Jack Lovett), and by her miniature chums the Dwarfs, who in this version are: Bossy, Jokey, Dippy, Grumbly, Snoozy, Nervy and Sneezy, played by two teams of enthusiastic local youngsters.

You’re also guaranteed music and movement all the way with fabulous dance sequences from Studio 2000, choreographed by Nicky Wright.

An entertaining and exciting, heart-warming theatrical experience for the whole family. The show runs from January 12 - January 20. (No performances on January 15 or 16.

Tickets cost just £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s.

To book, call the theatre on: 01507 600350 between 10am and 1pm.

Or book online via:www.louthplaygoers.com.