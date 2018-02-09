It’s pantomime time in Trusthorpe

Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group present their 71st pantomime, Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood.

It will be held in the village hall from Monday, February 12, until Saturday February 17, with a show at 7.30pm on each evening.

There will also be a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are: £4.50 for adults and £3 for children and are available from Margaret Conyers, Greenfield Store, Trusthorpe. Or call: 01507 441203.

All funds raised from the panto are in aid of the village hall.