It’s the end of the line for popular Mablethorpe restaurant

One of Mablethorpe’s best known restaurants has been forced to close with owners claiming there are too many food outlets in the resort.

The award-winning Dave’s Restaurant, based in the High Street, has been run for the last 29 years by husband-and-wife Dave and Kate Ives, along with their three daughters Sophie, Isobel and Sally Ann.

Regulars were stunned when a sign appeared on a window at the restaurant last Friday stating: “With immediate effect this business has ceased trading.

“Unfortunately, due to our failure to remain solvent we are forced to close.

“It’s a sad situation for us after 29 years.”

The Leader spoke to Mr Ives, (72), who revealed the main reason for the closure was the ‘over-intensification of other food outlets’.

He stressed the family would not be returning to the catering trade, and explained the future of the premises was ‘out of their hands’.

Mr Ives has been in the catering trade since 1984 and moved into the premises - which was originally called the Chattery Cafe - and renamed it Dave’s Diner.

He then changed the name to Dave’s Restaurant.

The restaurant has always been a family-run business and all of Mr Ives’s daughters have worked there since they were teenagers.

Sophie was managing the restaurant.

The business has also supported many local charities over the years.

Mr Ives said: “We have supported local charities/football teams for many years and I hope the national companies now in the town do the same.

“I probably lived up to my name too much, Dave G Ives, (Dave Gives).”

Mr Ives revealed his happiest memory was serving the Archbishop of Canterbury when he visited the town in 2013.

News of the closure has shocked many residents and hundreds of comments have appeared on the restaurant’s own Facebook page.

Mr Ives said he and his family were ‘overwhelmed’ by the response.

He added: “I would like to say a big thank to everyone who has supported us.

“To see all of the comments we have had is very humbling.”