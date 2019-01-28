‘It was a brilliant tribute to Oliver’ - family’s thanks following funeral

The family of a 12-year-old Louth boy who was tragically killed in a traffic accident has thanked everybody for their support after his funeral took place earlier this month.

Oliver Armstrong, 12, who lived with his family in Louth, was involved in the collision in Kirklington, near Newark, on Saturday December 1.

Oliver Armstrong's funeral took place earlier this month, following his tragic death on December 11.

The Louth Academy pupil was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious head injuries.

Sadly, after more than a week in hospital, Oliver passed away on December 11.

A few days later, at a memorial event organised by Oliver’s cousin Faith Jacklin, hundreds of his friends and family members came together to release balloons and light candles in his memory at Brackenborough Park in Louth.

Oliver’s funeral was held at Alford Crematorium on Monday January 7, with the service being conducted by Michael Green.

Oliver Armstrong.

Almost one hundred mourners attended the service, including Oliver’s principal and vice-principal at Louth Academy, Martin Brown and Robert Colbert, and Oliver’s previous head teacher at Kidgate Primary Academy, Paul Lidbury.

Following the funeral, Oliver’s sister Cerys Meredith told the Leader: “On behalf of me and the rest of the family, we would just like to say a huge thank you to everybody that attended Oli’s funeral.

“We were definitely not expecting so many people to be there showing their respects.

“It was so heartwarming, especially seeing some of his school friends attend too.”

Cerys added: “As difficult as the day itself was, the service was really lovely and a brilliant tribute to Oli.”

Oliver’s friend, Jack Bennett, launched a fundraising page to support the family at this difficult time. Visit www.gofundme.com/ffm6e-oli.

• See last week’s Louth Leader (January 23 edition) for the list of mourners at Oliver’s funeral.