‘It was the best Louth Christmas Market ever’

Thousands of people hit the streets of Louth on Sunday (December 2) to enjoy the festive treats on offer at this year’s Christmas Market - which has been called the ‘best one we’ve ever held’ by the event’s organisers.

Gary Denniss, chairman of the Louth Independent Traders group which organises the annual event, said it was a ‘brilliant’ day, and had attracted a capacity crowd.

Photographs from Louth Christmas Market 2018. (Credit: David Dawson)

Mr Denniss said: “We’ve had several positive responses, and we would like to thank the stallholders, entertainers, bands, dancers and choirs, and everybody who attended on the day to support the event.”

Mr Denniss thanked Mayor of Louth George Horton for switching on the Christmas lights, W.A Jaines & Son for providing the stage, Buckets of Louth for supporting and judging the festive dog show, and Taylor Wimpey for sponsoring the event.

The Father Christmas stall saw youngsters taking the opportunity to have ‘selfies’ with the big man himself - with the £160 raised on the day going directly to the Louth Community Larder food bank.

Mr Denniss concluded that the whole day went brilliantly and everything came together, including good weather throughout the day.

• PROBLEMS WITH PARKING?

The only apparent downside with the event was that some visitors had issues with parking - with one family contacting the Leader to say they had circled the town for around 45 minutes before giving up and heading home.

Nikki Dobson, who lives in Cleethorpes, said: “The Christmas market has always been a date for our diary, so 2018s was eagerly awaited.

“We are not native to Louth but from Cleethorpes and we visit this lovely town often and know roughly where most things are.

(There was) no park and Ride, and no help with directions for parking. We drove round and round along with many others.

“Three-quarters of an hour later, we just gave up and came home.

“We would have contributed to the market, we certainly would have eaten in the town.

“What a wasted morning and how sad for the traders, eateries, shops, and ultimately us.

Mr Denniss said he felt Ms Dobson’s frustration, and had been asking the county council for support ‘for years’ regarding the parking issue. However, he added that the event was so well attended that most of the town’s official car parks were full.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “People visiting the Louth Christmas Market are expected to use the district council-run car parks, and there is signage in place year-round to direct people to these.

“However, we are planning to review the car park-related signage in the towns across East Lindsey, including Louth, over the coming months, to see if any improvements are necessary.

“If the event organisers believe additional signage is necessary specifically for people attending their event, it would be their responsibility to provide this, alongside the signage needed for any associated road closures or traffic restrictions.”

