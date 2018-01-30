JAILED: Former Mablethorpe man sentenced to 18 months for indecent images of child

A man who admitted taking indecent photographs of a young girl was jailed for 18 months at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Andrew Gilbert took the photographs a decade ago when he was living in Mablethorpe, but the offences only came to light in 2014.

A complaint was made to police and an investigation revealed that the photographs had been downloaded to the girl’s computer.

Matthew Lowe, prosecuting, said that when Gilbert was interviewed by officers he denied taking pornographic photographs but when he appeared in court he admitted he took them.

Gilbert, 58, of Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, admitted two charges of taking an indecent photograph of a child between April 2005 and April 2008. He also pleaded guilty to a third charge of making indecent photographs of a child by creating a DVD containing indecent images during the same time period.

Robert Underwood, defending, urged that Gilbert, who had no previous convictions, should be given a suspended jail sentence.

He told the court that as a result of his arrest Gilbert lost his job.

Mr Underwood said: “Four years ago when the police came knocking, not only did they take things from his home but they also attended his employer. He had been employed for 19 years by that firm working on health and safety and training. As a result of the discussion the employer said that it was best that they part company.

“Four years on he has not been able to return to this employment.

“He knows he should not have done this. To say that he is ashamed and appalled understates his feelings “