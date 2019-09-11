Jamie hits international headlines after shocking trampoline injury

Louth boy Jamie Quinlan had a hectic few days last week after a Leader article about his bizarre trampoline injury hit international headlines.

Last Wednesday, the Louth Leader reported how Jamie (12) was injured in a freak accident while bouncing on a trampoline in his friend’s garden - when a metal spring pinged off ‘like a bullet’ and lodged itself into his back, narrowly missing his spine.

Jamie Quinlan (12), pictured with the metal spring embedded six centimetres into his back.

Within hours of the Leader going on sale last week, national news outlets including the Mirror, the Daily Mail, The Sun and Sky News had picked up the story.

Later that afternoon, Jamie was filmed for BBC Look North, and the following day he even enjoyed a live radio interview with Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2 - where he explained that he will probably never feel able to go on a trampoline again.

International news outlets such as Fox News and Australia’s 7 News channel also shared Jamie’s dramatic story.

Jamie’s family described the worldwide media coverage as ‘bonkers’, but said they were pleased to share their warning with the public.

Jamie, who has returned to school this week and will be celebrating his 13th birthday on Friday, said he is recovering well and is feeling a lot better after his terrifying ordeal.

On Friday afternoon, Jamie - who hopes to be a professional football when he is older - told the Leader: “I didn’t expect that much attention and for the story to ‘go viral’. Some people have even been recognising me in the street, which is weird!

“But I hope that it helps people. Hopefully it will get the message out there that trampolines aren’t as innocent as they seem.

“Always read the instructions and keep a covering over the springs.”