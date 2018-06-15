Japanese family drama at Louth cinema

After the Storm, the rueful and sometimes warmly funny family drama by the Japanese master, Hirokazu Kore-eda, is to be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, June 18.

It tells the story of a private eye, Ryota Shinoda (Hiroshi Abe), who is addicted to gambling and who tries to regain contact with his family after the death of his father.

Kirin Kishi plays his wise and entertaining mother, Yoshiko.

The film starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.