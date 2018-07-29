Jazz event in Louth

Jazz fans across Lincolnshire are being promised an evening of ‘eclectic red-hot jazz of the 20s New York and 30s swing with early blues’, at a special Louth Jazz Club event, sponsored by the team of music-lovers at Louth Specsavers Opticians.

Louth’s unique non-profit club, tucked away in Queen Street and run by volunteers, will be hosting the Spats ‘Hot Fingers’ Langham band, with Emily Campbell, from 8pm on Saturday, September 1.

Tickets for the event are available from: www.louthjazzclub.org.uk/ or at the Queen Street club.

All proceeds from tickets, bar and raffle will go to support the club.