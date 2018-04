The Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for information after two recent burglaries in Tetney.

The burglaries - in Church Lane and Humberston Road - took place overnight between Thursday and Friday (April 26-27).

On both occasions, the burglars smashed through conservatory or patio windows to gain entry and steal jewellery from inside.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incidents 139 & 271 of April 27.