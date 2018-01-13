Jobs fair is back in Mablethorpe this month

Over 150 jobs will be on offer at two separate recruitment fairs that will be held in Mablethorpe and Skegness over the next couple of months.

Mablethorpe will play host to the first jobs fair on Friday, January 26 at The Dunes Complex from 10am-2.30pm.

A further fair will be held at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, 10.30am-2.30pm on February 22.

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “In the run up to the main summer tourist season along the East Coast, these recruitment fairs are a great opportunity for local employers to showcase the jobs they have available and for local people to see just what is on offer.”

The events will be run by Job Centre Plus in collaboration with the district council.

Some of the area’s biggest employers will be there, making it an important opportunity for job seekers ahead of the 2018 season.

Attendees can get faster access by completing and bringing along a registration form, which can be found online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobsfairs.